Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $288.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hemisphere Media Group has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.00.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%.

Institutional Trading of Hemisphere Media Group

About Hemisphere Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,079,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth about $2,578,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 786.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 247,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

