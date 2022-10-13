Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTVGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $288.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hemisphere Media Group has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.00.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%.

Institutional Trading of Hemisphere Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,079,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth about $2,578,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 786.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 247,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

