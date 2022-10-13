Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $261.00

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 261 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 261 ($3.15), with a volume of 293446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.50 ($3.22).

Henderson Far East Income Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 276.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.22 million and a P/E ratio of -203.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

