Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €53.00 to €52.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 173092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HENKY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €63.00 ($64.29) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($72.45) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

