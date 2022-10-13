Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Heritage Commerce from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. 9,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,526. The company has a market capitalization of $774.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 31.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $249,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,210,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.6% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 633,573 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 197,301 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.