HEX (HEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $18.74 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. HEX has a market cap of $18.74 billion and approximately $5.02 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.10 or 0.27241456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About HEX

HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX (HEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. HEX has a current supply of 633,542,658,973 with 173,411,074,413.06497 in circulation. The last known price of HEX is 0.03211517 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,617,848.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

