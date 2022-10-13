HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,568 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.74.

C stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.93. 1,221,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,975,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

