hi Dollar Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (HI)

hi Dollar (HI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, hi Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One hi Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. hi Dollar has a market cap of $242.19 million and $389,775.00 worth of hi Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,103.36 or 0.27574663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010770 BTC.

hi Dollar Coin Profile

hi Dollar’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. hi Dollar’s total supply is 4,677,121,978 coins. hi Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. hi Dollar’s official website is hi.com. The Reddit community for hi Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling hi Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximizing membership value. Their first product is a digital wallet on messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram.Members wanting to make use of financial services offered by hi must deposit hi Dollars in their savings account.”

