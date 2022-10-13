hi Dollar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $363,870.00 (HI)

hi Dollar (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, hi Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. hi Dollar has a market capitalization of $236.29 million and approximately $363,870.00 worth of hi Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hi Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.35 or 0.27409163 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010710 BTC.

hi Dollar Coin Profile

hi Dollar launched on July 31st, 2021. hi Dollar’s total supply is 4,677,121,978 coins. hi Dollar’s official website is hi.com. The Reddit community for hi Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. hi Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

hi Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximizing membership value. Their first product is a digital wallet on messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram.Members wanting to make use of financial services offered by hi must deposit hi Dollars in their savings account.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hi Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade hi Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase hi Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

