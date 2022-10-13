Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HLT traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $119.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.27. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,277,000 after purchasing an additional 552,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after buying an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,253,000 after buying an additional 533,794 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

