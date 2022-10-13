HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HOCFF opened at 48.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 49.90 and a 200-day moving average of 55.38. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of 46.95 and a fifty-two week high of 84.67.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
