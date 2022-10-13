HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCFF opened at 48.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 49.90 and a 200-day moving average of 55.38. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of 46.95 and a fifty-two week high of 84.67.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

