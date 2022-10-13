Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,134,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 744.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 92,094 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 27.1% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 514.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $156.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $27.21.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is 275.86%.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

