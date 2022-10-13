Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,414 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

