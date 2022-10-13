Holo (HOT) Market Cap Achieves $322.92 Million

Holo (HOT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Holo token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $322.92 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Holo has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.65 or 0.26701744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Holo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holo (HOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Holo has a current supply of 177,619,433,541.14133 with 173,342,974,126.73712 in circulation. The last known price of Holo is 0.00197477 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $13,666,274.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://holochain.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

