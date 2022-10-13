HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on HMST. B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.
HomeStreet Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of HMST stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. 118,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $574.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
HomeStreet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 175,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 17.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $722,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.
