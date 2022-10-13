HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HMST. B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of HMST stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. 118,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $574.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 175,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 17.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $722,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.