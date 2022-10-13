Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 188,110 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 103,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 56.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

