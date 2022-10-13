Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

