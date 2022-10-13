Hormel Foods Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 153.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

