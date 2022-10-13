HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.24

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 107361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
HPQ Silicon Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04.
HPQ Silicon Company Profile
HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.
See Also
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.