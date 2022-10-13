HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.24

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 107361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

