HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 276.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 352.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in HSBC by 74.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 44.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $617.71.

NYSE HSBC opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

