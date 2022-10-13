Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.97. 1,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61.

Insider Activity at Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

