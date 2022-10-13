Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 624.5% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

HCII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 36,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 56.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

