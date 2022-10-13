Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $16,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,103,489.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of HSON stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a market cap of $93.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
