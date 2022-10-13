Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $16,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,103,489.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of HSON stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a market cap of $93.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth $873,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

