Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $494.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $514.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Cowen upped their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $519.28.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 101.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Humana by 16.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 25.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 8.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

