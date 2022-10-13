Huobi BTC Price Tops $19,070.56 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for about $19,070.56 or 1.00116787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $743.17 million and approximately $312,277.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.57 or 0.27375252 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi BTC (HBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Huobi BTC has a current supply of 38,969.49700474. The last known price of Huobi BTC is 19,051.10845289 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $97,728.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hbtc.finance/en-us/.”

