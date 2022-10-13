Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HURC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,244. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $156.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.50. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 3.47%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Hurco Companies worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

