IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $2.91.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 154,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $524.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.30. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 19.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

