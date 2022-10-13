ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $8.29

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $8.62. ICL Group shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 16,104 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,012,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,616,000 after acquiring an additional 170,647 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ICL Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,877,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,416,000 after acquiring an additional 426,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ICL Group by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,257,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,926 shares during the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

