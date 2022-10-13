ICON (ICX) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.37 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $201.87 million and $8.37 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21738852 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $3,410,667.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

