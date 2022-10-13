IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.69. 2,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,638. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 49.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,693,000 after purchasing an additional 593,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $19,247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

