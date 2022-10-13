IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0534 on Exchanges

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. IDEX has a total market cap of $36.01 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IDEX Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX (IDEX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. IDEX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 673,858,613.5007784 in circulation. The last known price of IDEX is 0.0543256 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,505,939.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://idex.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

