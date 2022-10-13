IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.22. The company had a trading volume of 525,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,170. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $672.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.80.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,883,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after buying an additional 382,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

