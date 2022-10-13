IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at B. Riley

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised IMAX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,612. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $766.89 million, a P/E ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.