ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.80.

IMGN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,389. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549,815 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

