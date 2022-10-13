ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.80.
ImmunoGen Trading Up 8.0 %
IMGN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,389. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549,815 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.