Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 4.8%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 13,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,963,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Immunovant Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Immunovant by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

