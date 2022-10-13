Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $9.54

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.20. Immunovant shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 3,152 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Immunovant Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti acquired 20,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

