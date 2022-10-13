Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMO. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,910 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

