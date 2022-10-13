Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 1.0 %

Independence Contract Drilling stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 67,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 5.05. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 39.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,325. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

Further Reading

