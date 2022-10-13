Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 1.0 %

Independence Contract Drilling stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 67,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 5.05. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 39.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,325. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

