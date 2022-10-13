Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) & South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Financial Analysis

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 25.36% 8.56% 1.21% South Plains Financial 25.64% 15.42% 1.53%

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Independent Bank and South Plains Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Independent Bank currently has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. South Plains Financial has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and South Plains Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $521.13 million 7.00 $120.99 million $3.69 21.14 South Plains Financial $232.51 million 2.12 $58.61 million $3.27 8.68

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independent Bank pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Independent Bank beats South Plains Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, consumer real estate, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machine and debit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operates one hundred nineteen retail branches, two limited-service retail branches, and one mobile branch located within Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties in Eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 25 full-service banking locations; and 15 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

