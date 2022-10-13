Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at Berenberg Bank

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Industrials REIT Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON MLI opened at GBX 125 ($1.51) on Monday. Industrials REIT has a one year low of GBX 125 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 204 ($2.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £365.32 million and a PE ratio of 337.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27).

About Industrials REIT

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

