Infinity Lithium Co. Limited (ASX:INF) Insider Acquires A$92,500.00 in Stock

Infinity Lithium Co. Limited (ASX:INF – Get Rating) insider Remy Welschinger acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$92,500.00 ($64,685.31).
Infinity Lithium Stock Performance
Infinity Lithium Company Profile
Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of lithium properties in Australia and Spain. The company holds 75% interest in the San José Lithium project located in the Extremadura, Spain. It also produces battery grade lithium hydroxide. The company was formerly known as Plymouth Minerals Limited and changed its name to Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited in March 2018.
