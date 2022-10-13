Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of INFI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 208,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.50. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 299.00% and a negative net margin of 2,110.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

