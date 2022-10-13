Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of IR stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $12,628,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,142,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

