InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the September 15th total of 90,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of INM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,219. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $59.25.

Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.44% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

