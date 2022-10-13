Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INVA. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innoviva in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of INVA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,643. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $912.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.50). Innoviva had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,032,000 after buying an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 445,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 458,966 shares during the last quarter.

About Innoviva



Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Articles

