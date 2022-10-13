Insider Buying: MetalsTech Limited (ASX:MTC) Insider Purchases A$134,875.00 in Stock

MetalsTech Limited (ASX:MTC – Get Rating) insider Qingtao Zeng bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$134,875.00 ($94,318.18).

MetalsTech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

MetalsTech Company Profile

MetalsTech Limited operates as a gold exploration company in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Slovakia. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Sturec Gold Project located in central Slovakia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

