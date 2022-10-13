Insider Buying: Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Purchases 11 Shares of Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) insider Andrew King bought 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($16.51) per share, for a total transaction of £150.26 ($181.56).

Mondi Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,370 ($16.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. Mondi plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,953 ($23.60). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,471.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,484.19.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of €0.22 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondi Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,859 ($22.46) to GBX 1,868 ($22.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.