Insider Buying: Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Insider Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Rating) insider David Sproule acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$12,675.00 ($8,863.64).

On Monday, October 10th, David Sproule acquired 50,000 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$8,450.00 ($5,909.09).

Polymetals Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Guinea, West Africa. It holds interests in the Alahiné licence covering an area of approximately 64.2 square kilometers and the Mansala licence covering an area of approximately 48.2 square kilometers located in the Siguiri Basin.

