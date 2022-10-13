Insider Buying: Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Insider Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Rating) insider David Sproule acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$12,675.00 ($8,863.64).
David Sproule also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, David Sproule acquired 50,000 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$8,450.00 ($5,909.09).
Polymetals Resources Price Performance
Polymetals Resources Company Profile
