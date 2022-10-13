Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NSP traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. Insperity has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,883,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,143 shares of company stock worth $6,904,947 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

