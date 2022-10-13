Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$344.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.97 million. Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.57-$3.97 EPS.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $52.32 on Thursday. Integer has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integer will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Integer by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Integer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.