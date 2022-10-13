Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.57-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Integer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.99 EPS.

NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,025. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.16. Integer has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $95.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Integer will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Integer by 56.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Integer by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Integer by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

